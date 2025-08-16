Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1172
Gnarly Grace at the Rivers Edge
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1176
photos
61
followers
76
following
321% complete
View this month »
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
A very soothing scene.
August 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous composition! The natural framing and the reflections are awesome!
August 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Superb… the most stunning reflections, actually it reminds me of William Wordsworth’s poem a listening heart’
August 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close