Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1175
Dust Covered Relics
Vintage truck and car in a dusty equipment barn.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1179
photos
61
followers
76
following
321% complete
View this month »
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a fabulous find and shot, I doubt I have ever seen so much dust in my life. Although I am old, I do not even recognise these golden oldies ;-)
August 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great find! Those definitely need some TLC.
August 19th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
I wonder if they could still be repaired and put back into service...? You could then take another photo in colour :-)
August 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A wonderful challenge for someone…passionate about cars
August 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close