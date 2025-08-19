Previous
Dust Covered Relics by dkellogg
Dust Covered Relics

Vintage truck and car in a dusty equipment barn.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
Diana ace
What a fabulous find and shot, I doubt I have ever seen so much dust in my life. Although I am old, I do not even recognise these golden oldies ;-)
August 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great find! Those definitely need some TLC.
August 19th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
I wonder if they could still be repaired and put back into service...? You could then take another photo in colour :-)
August 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A wonderful challenge for someone…passionate about cars
August 19th, 2025  
