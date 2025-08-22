Previous
Through the Knothole in the Fence by dkellogg
Photo 1178

Through the Knothole in the Fence

Three bucks on the other side.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Beverley ace
A fabulous capture… very beautiful
August 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So cool!
August 22nd, 2025  
