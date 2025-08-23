Previous
No Itsy Bitsy Spider by dkellogg
Photo 1179

No Itsy Bitsy Spider

Tarantula on my front porch last night. Nothing to relate to its size, but it was about the size of an orange. Phone shot.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

