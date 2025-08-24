Dead Man's Hand

The “Dead Man’s Hand” is a legendary poker hand consisting of two black aces and two black eights (spades and clubs), with an unknown fifth card. The name comes from the Old West. According to legend, Wild Bill Hickok, a famous lawman and gambler, was shot in the back of the head while playing poker in Deadwood, Dakota Territory, on August 2, 1876. At the time of his death, he was supposedly holding this hand of aces and eights. Since then, the hand has been called the Dead Man’s Hand and is often associated with bad luck, death, or betrayal.