Guardians of the Vanishing Horizon by dkellogg
Photo 1183

Guardians of the Vanishing Horizon

Playing around with an old photo from last spring.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Shirley ace
Love it fav
August 27th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A classic beauty!
August 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Like something out of a movie. Beautiful capture.
August 27th, 2025  
