Caught a Big One by dkellogg
Photo 1189

Caught a Big One

Don’t worry, I released the monster back to the water. Phone shot taken by my daughter.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
LManning (Laura) ace
Bet you had to work to reel that one in! :-)
September 2nd, 2025  
