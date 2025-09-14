Previous
The Last Parking Lot by dkellogg
Photo 1195

The Last Parking Lot

Rusting away in the woods.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Beverley
Great Photo…. I always think it’s amazing how nature will survive and over decades these cars will disappear..
September 14th, 2025  
Corinne C
A story telling Black and White pic!
September 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
September 14th, 2025  
Diana
Goodness what an amazing find and capture. It is such a pity to see these once loved cars just rusting in the woods.
September 14th, 2025  
