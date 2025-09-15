Previous
Polyphemus Moth by dkellogg
Polyphemus Moth

I found her in my garden this morning. She looks a little worn around the edges, but she flies just fine.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Bucktree

dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful markings
September 15th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
September 15th, 2025  
