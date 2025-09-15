Sign up
Previous
Photo 1196
Polyphemus Moth
I found her in my garden this morning. She looks a little worn around the edges, but she flies just fine.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
2
1
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful markings
September 15th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
September 15th, 2025
