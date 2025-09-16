Previous
Restored 1960 Ford F-100 Truck by dkellogg
Photo 1197

Restored 1960 Ford F-100 Truck

A few nostalgic events from 1960:
A brand new Ford F-100 cost under $2000.
John F Kennedy was elected president.
The Twist was a dance craze across the country.
Elvis Presley tops charts with "Its Now or Never".
I was in the first grade.
Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure looks in mint condition, great find and capture!
September 16th, 2025  
