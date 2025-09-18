Previous
The Silver Shears by dkellogg
Photo 1199

The Silver Shears

An Airstream Trailer used as a mobile barber shop.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
Beverley ace
Very cool…
September 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Creative idea
September 18th, 2025  
