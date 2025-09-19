Previous
Powered by Wi-Fi and Espresso by dkellogg
Photo 1200

Powered by Wi-Fi and Espresso

19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Cool shot…
September 19th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice street shot
September 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ha ha! Isn't that the way it goes today. Splendid shot!
September 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL- connected but yet alone 🥹
September 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact