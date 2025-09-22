Previous
Golden Hour, Bottled by dkellogg
Photo 1202

Golden Hour, Bottled

The bar glows before the night begins.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Wow! Great lighting and capture!
September 22nd, 2025  
Terrific! The light is wonderful.
September 22nd, 2025  
It must be happy hour somewhere. A very warm and comfortable feel to this.
September 22nd, 2025  
