Previous
Lines and Shadows by dkellogg
Photo 1211

Lines and Shadows

2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Such a beautiful walkway… the shadows, the line the splash of colours all surrounding nature… sooo beautiful! A great capture.
October 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
What a lovely walkway
October 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact