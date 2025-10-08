Previous
Skunk by dkellogg
Photo 1217

Skunk

Captured by a game camera last night. I wanted to find out who was digging holes under my fence to get into the backyard. I was hoping it wasn't a skunk.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Bucktree

@dkellogg
Mags ace
I'm glad it was the game camera and not you! You might have been skunked. =) Very cool capture.
October 8th, 2025  
