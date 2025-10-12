Previous
A Prayer Left Unanswered by dkellogg
Photo 1221

A Prayer Left Unanswered

The hymns are faded and the choir fell silent.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Shirley ace
That is an oldie love your presentation fav
October 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 12th, 2025  
