Previous
Next
Sourdough Bread by dkellogg
Photo 1225

Sourdough Bread

The bread is good but the scoring has a lot to be desired.
No need to comment, just filling in.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yummy
October 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looks great to me!
October 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact