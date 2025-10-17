Previous
Appetizer by dkellogg
Appetizer

Smoked cream cheese with chipotle raspberry sauce on baguette bread.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yummy presentation
October 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Tasty!
October 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ooo! That really looks very delicious.
October 18th, 2025  
