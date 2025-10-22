Sign up
Photo 1231
Derailed and Left to Rust
No need to comment, just filling in a missed day.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
Beverley
I wonder what it’s used for…
October 25th, 2025
Bucktree
@beverley365
it’s a pair of wheels from a railroad boxcar.
October 25th, 2025
Mags
I like it!
October 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Sad but makes a great photo
October 25th, 2025
