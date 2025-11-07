Sign up
Aqueduct
This is the Espada Aqueduct that flows on top of the structure that I posted yesterday. The aqueduct, built in 1731, is over 6 miles long and still functions today.
Renee Salamon
ace
Great pov
November 7th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
If they only knew how helpful this would be from then til 2025. It sure stood the test of time.
November 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
How fascinating and it must be well maintained.
November 7th, 2025
