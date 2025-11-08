Previous
Mission San Francisco de la Espada by dkellogg
Mission San Francisco de la Espada

Just down the road from the Espada Aqueduct.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Really nicely composed
November 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous shot
November 8th, 2025  
