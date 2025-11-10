Previous
The Price of Romance by dkellogg
Photo 1250

The Price of Romance

Looks like someone lost the argument and probably his girlfriend. The scars on his face and neck and a hanging antler tine are signs of a recent battle.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ahh always sad to see…
November 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Poor Romeo. He's had a rough time.
November 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Poor guy! Maybe next year. Fantastic spot and shot.
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact