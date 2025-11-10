Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1250
The Price of Romance
Looks like someone lost the argument and probably his girlfriend. The scars on his face and neck and a hanging antler tine are signs of a recent battle.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1254
photos
61
followers
76
following
342% complete
View this month »
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Ahh always sad to see…
November 10th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Poor Romeo. He's had a rough time.
November 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Poor guy! Maybe next year. Fantastic spot and shot.
November 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close