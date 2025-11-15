Previous
Stock Tank in the Texas Hill Country by dkellogg
Stock Tank in the Texas Hill Country

This one still has some water in it. Several in the area are completely dried up due to the severe draught.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat shot, blue shades
November 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful oasis!
November 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful colours of blues…. Lovely scenery
November 15th, 2025  
