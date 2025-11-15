Sign up
Stock Tank in the Texas Hill Country
This one still has some water in it. Several in the area are completely dried up due to the severe draught.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat shot, blue shades
November 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
A beautiful oasis!
November 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful colours of blues…. Lovely scenery
November 15th, 2025
