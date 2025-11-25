Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1265
The Guadalupe River
The cypress trees are changing color, but it still feels like summer here. Waiting for a cold front.
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1270
photos
61
followers
76
following
346% complete
View this month »
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
A gorgeous sunny day and colors! Hope you didn't get any of that bad weather I heard about where you are.
November 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close