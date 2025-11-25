Previous
The Guadalupe River by dkellogg
Photo 1265

The Guadalupe River

The cypress trees are changing color, but it still feels like summer here. Waiting for a cold front.
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A gorgeous sunny day and colors! Hope you didn't get any of that bad weather I heard about where you are.
November 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact