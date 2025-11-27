Previous
Turning with the Texas Breeze by dkellogg
Photo 1267

Turning with the Texas Breeze

27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
November 27th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat composition of one
November 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looks like it's in great shape and a wonderful capture.
November 27th, 2025  
KV ace
Nice composition.
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact