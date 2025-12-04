Previous
Weathered Wagon Rolling Through Time by dkellogg
Weathered Wagon Rolling Through Time

4th December 2025

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Diana
Fabulous find and shot, what stories it could tell.
December 4th, 2025  
gloria jones
So many great textures, shapes.
December 4th, 2025  
Mags
Makes my mind wonder about what it was like back in its day.
December 4th, 2025  
Beverley
Super capture…. When I saw the title I smiled… wagons rolling…John Wayne… Ooo an over active imagination…
December 4th, 2025  
