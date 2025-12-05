Sign up
Photo 1275
Live Oak Tree Surrounded by Cedars
No need to comment. Just filling in a missed day.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
3
1
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
1281
photos
61
followers
76
following
Mags
ace
What a beautiful gnarly live oak! Nicely captured.
December 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful tree.
December 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I like the feeling of dance in its shape… very beautiful shot.
December 6th, 2025
