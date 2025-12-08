Sign up
Previous
Photo 1278
Cypress Anchored at the River’s Bend
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
3
3
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing tree and scene.
December 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Peaceful and soothing capture.
December 8th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
What an impressive tree & a beautiful riverbank scene. I know looks can be deceiving but to me it looks warm & so tranquil. A great place to sit for a spell and dip your toes into the water!!
December 8th, 2025
