Cypress Anchored at the River’s Bend by dkellogg
Photo 1278

Cypress Anchored at the River’s Bend

8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing tree and scene.
December 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Peaceful and soothing capture.
December 8th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
What an impressive tree & a beautiful riverbank scene. I know looks can be deceiving but to me it looks warm & so tranquil. A great place to sit for a spell and dip your toes into the water!!
December 8th, 2025  
