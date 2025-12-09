Previous
Belted Galloway and Cattle Egret by dkellogg
Photo 1279

Belted Galloway and Cattle Egret

Two icons of the pasture sharing a quiet moment.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact