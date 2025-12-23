Previous
Holiday Glamour by dkellogg
Photo 1289

Holiday Glamour

Big shiny Christmas ornaments.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo really amazing!
December 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow very impressive
December 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Delightful big baubles and capture.
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact