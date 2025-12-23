Sign up
Previous
Photo 1289
Holiday Glamour
Big shiny Christmas ornaments.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
4
3
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
Beverley
ace
Ooo really amazing!
December 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow very impressive
December 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Delightful big baubles and capture.
December 24th, 2025
