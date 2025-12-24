Previous
Santa Delivering Gifts in the Texas Hill Country by dkellogg
Photo 1290

Santa Delivering Gifts in the Texas Hill Country

Delivering gifts to remote ranches where a sleigh might get stuck in the brush.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact