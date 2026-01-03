Previous
This morning's view from my Deck. by dkellogg
This morning's view from my Deck.

Wolf moon setting over the Texas Hill Country.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Corinne C ace
Wow this pic of the Moon is fantastic!
January 3rd, 2026  
