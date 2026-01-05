Previous
Killdeer foraging along the water's edge. by dkellogg
Photo 1297

Killdeer foraging along the water's edge.

5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
He is blending with its environment. As he should be :-)
January 5th, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful bird… we don’t see them often in our area.
January 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful find, I had to look him up as he's new to me
January 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
Great shot! I haven't seen one these birds in forever.
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact