Previous
Photo 1297
Killdeer foraging along the water's edge.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
4
3
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1302
photos
63
followers
75
following
355% complete
View this month »
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
He is blending with its environment. As he should be :-)
January 5th, 2026
KV
ace
Beautiful bird… we don’t see them often in our area.
January 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful find, I had to look him up as he's new to me
January 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
Great shot! I haven't seen one these birds in forever.
January 5th, 2026
