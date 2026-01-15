Previous
Blue Skies, Strong Back & a Fresh Roof by dkellogg
Blue Skies, Strong Back & a Fresh Roof

15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
KV ace
Looks like a mighty steep roof... got to have good balance to do that work. Nicely framed shot.
January 16th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Whoa, that’s a steep pitch to walking around on!
January 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great shot of work in progress
January 16th, 2026  
Good shot
Good shot
January 16th, 2026  
