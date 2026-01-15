Sign up
Photo 1307
Blue Skies, Strong Back & a Fresh Roof
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1312
photos
63
followers
75
following
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th January 2026 2:58pm
KV
ace
Looks like a mighty steep roof... got to have good balance to do that work. Nicely framed shot.
January 16th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Whoa, that’s a steep pitch to walking around on!
January 16th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great shot of work in progress
January 16th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
January 16th, 2026
