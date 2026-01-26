Previous
Room With a View by dkellogg
Photo 1313

Room With a View

Photo taken a few months ago in the Ghost Town of Terlingua. The roads were too icy to go out today.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 27th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful stonework and perspective!
January 27th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Remarkable stacked stone! I like how you used the window to frame a shot outside!
January 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact