For - Old Oak & Old Fence by dkellogg
Photo 1322

For - Old Oak & Old Fence

3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely drama the bw brings out - but don't forget you need to tag for2026
February 3rd, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice in monochrome
February 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
This has such a nice vintage feel to it.
February 3rd, 2026  
