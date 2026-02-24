Previous
Sing Me a Melody by dkellogg
Photo 1343

Sing Me a Melody

24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I often wonder how they decide who sits where. Nice capture!
February 24th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Laura asked a good question!
February 24th, 2026  
Christopher Cox ace
Love this!
February 24th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
There's just a couple of lines missing for the musical notes! Ha ha!
February 24th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 24th, 2026  
Babs ace
Ha ha love it.
February 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact