Blood Moon by dkellogg
Photo 1348

Blood Moon

Captured this morning during the total eclipse.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
March 3rd, 2026  
Babs ace
Excellent, blood moon and light trails, perfect. fav
March 3rd, 2026  
KWind ace
FAV!
March 3rd, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, that’s one special moon
March 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A fabulous setup and result. Love the light trails!
March 3rd, 2026  
