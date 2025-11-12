Sign up
5 / 365
Purple Martin Colony
Photo was taken last year. This is what a colony of purple martin houses should look like compared to yesterdays post of them laying on the ground. No need to comment.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
Beverley
ace
Amazing to see… thank you sharing this… I learn something new everyday.😀
November 12th, 2025
