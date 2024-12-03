Previous
In the Grain by dlongshot
2 / 365

In the Grain

Sitting waiting for my lunch and this table top looked fun. I loved the swirls and the scars of the branches. Not really my style of images normally but I liked it.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact