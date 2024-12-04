Previous
Snow squall times in Fargo by dlongshot
Snow squall times in Fargo

Winds greater than 40 mph and little snow storms. visibility sucked. but I like the washed out images of snow blowing by. This was a slow time but with single digit temps, it was a bit chilly.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

dlongshot

Dorothy ace
BURRRRRRRR!!! Blowing down in Illinois but no snow.
December 5th, 2024  
