Previous
Blue balls by dlongshot
5 / 365

Blue balls

Blue balls in the blue hour. Looking out my window thinking about my image I haven't shot yet. It was blue hour and this image was looking back. Taking the image and not being in it was fun.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact