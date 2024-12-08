Previous
Rainbow on the River in December by dlongshot
Rainbow on the River in December

It was a nice evening, temps just above freezing in December made it a great day, with little wind. Saw this and was trying to find a foreground. So unusual to see a rainbow in December, it would normally be snow falling now rain.
