Hey over here! by dlongshot
9 / 365

Hey over here!

Looked at this quickly and it felt like it was saying hey look at me!!
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
2% complete

