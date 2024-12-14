Previous
Portable steam Engine by dlongshot
Portable steam Engine

Never know what you find out behind the machine shop in town. With the fading light and cloudy sky, these looked pretty contrasty against the sky. glad I brought a faster lens.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
3% complete

