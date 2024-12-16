Previous
Night worker by dlongshot
Night worker

Wanted, short man is a red suit, with red hat and beard. Here caught through a dirty window at f1.8 with his blurry accomplice's. Look forward to seeing more of this worker in the near future.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
