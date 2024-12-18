Previous
Bird in the bush by dlongshot
17 / 365

Bird in the bush

A cold day with birds hiding in a corner of bushes. Not much cover, but they were enjoying the sun.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact