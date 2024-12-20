Sign up
19 / 365
Rough-legged Hawk with Lunch
Lunch on wing. Had a little salad with lunch
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
dlongshot
@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th December 2024 12:53pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
bird
,
hawk
,
rough-legged
