Previous
Canadian Geese by dlongshot
21 / 365

Canadian Geese

why would you not fly south for winter. Geese enjoying the warm water near sugar beet plant.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact