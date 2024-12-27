Previous
Foggy evening by dlongshot
26 / 365

Foggy evening

Light in front of my house in the fog. Didn't show up very well in foreground.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

dlongshot

@dlongshot
I just like to shoot. I do my best to shoot everyday and this is just a challenge to get myself to do...
